Grubi will spend the next 30 days under house arrest

Skopje court today ruled to extend the house arrest order against former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi for additional 30 days.

Grubi returned to Macedonia after a year long escape to Kosovo, where he hid from major corruption charges. The once top official in the DUI party and the powerful Deputy Prime Minister to Zaev and Kovacevski is accused of directing procurement contracts in the State Lottery for private gain to the tune of eight million EUR.

The decision to allow him into house arrest, instead of detention that would be normal for a high profile ex-fugitive was seen as controversial. It was justified by reports that he could be under attack in the detention prison.