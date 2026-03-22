Nikoloski: eastern Macedonia will soon have its first recreational lake

Construction of the Otinja dam near Stip is in its final stage, and soon this part of Macedonia will have its first recreational lake, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

This lake has the potential to become a tourist hotspot in the eastern period, particularly in the summer period, but also over the year. We expect that it will increase the tourism offer and open new jobs, said Nikoloski.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that plans are underway to develop the area around the lake with hiking and biking trails. The dam investment is worth at around 8 million EUR, provided by the Transportation Ministry.