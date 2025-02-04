 Skip to main content
05.02.2025
Wednesday, 5 February 2025

Honoring of the anniversary of Goce Delcev’s birth

Macedonia

04.02.2025

Top state officials, including Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, visited the grave of legendary VMRO leader Goce Delcev today to pay their respects on the anniversary of his birth. Archbishop Stefan held a service in Delcev’s honor, and his final resting place at the St. Spas church in Skopje was also visited by diplomats, members of Parliament, opposition leaders and other officials.

There was no joint commemoration of the day with Bulgaria. Bulgarian authorities insisted on such joint celebrations in the past, but with the deterioration of relations between the two countries after the Bulgarian veto of Macedonia’s EU accession talks, the idea was dropped.

