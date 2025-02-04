Frosina father warns that her killer is trying to get transfer to a mental institution

Todor Kulakov, father of the tragically killed 22 year old designer Frosina Kulakova, called on the authorities to prevent attempts to remove her killer from prison to a mental institution. Kulakov expressed gratitude to the prison authorities and the Government for making sure that the killer Vaso Jovanov, who hit Frosina with his car while driving at tremendous speed through downtown Skopje, is prevented from having phone access while in prison.

The latest what we are hearing is that they will try to present the monster as someone who lost his mind from anguish. This came after the phones were seized from him. He can’t communicate and now he wants to get out of the detention prison and be sent to a mental institution, where the controls are more relaxed. We demand urgent steps to prevent this, Kulakov said.

Meanwhile, state prosecutor Gavril Bubevski announced that Jovanov’s parents will also face charges. Jovanov, who has prior traffic and drug dealing cases, will be charged with premeditated murder, considering that he must have expected to cause such a tragedy when he drove at far above the allowed speed.

The premeditation is understood here. The culprit must have been aware of his actions or inactions. Driving under the influence of alcohol, at speeds higher than those allowed is a matter of forensics, but the premeditation is already defined, Bubevski said.

The parents are being investigated about whether they can be charged with giving access to the vehicle, giving gas money to their son and other ways they influenced his behavior.