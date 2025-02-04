Trump names Rumble General Counsel Michael Ellis as Deputy Director of the CIA

US President Donald Trump appointed Michael Ellis, General Counsel of the Rumble corporation, as Deputy CIA Director. As top legal adviser of Rumble owner Chris Pavlovski, Ellis visited Macedonia in July 2024, among a larger delegation led by Pavlovski, Howard Lutnick and Devin Nunes, and also welcomed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his recent visit to Washington for President Trump’s inauguration.

During my First Term, Michael served at the White House National Security Council, and helped expose abuses of the ‘unmasking’ process by the Obama Administration at the beginning of the Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax,” the president wrote. “Michael was also General Counsel of the House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes, and was selected to be General Counsel of the National Security Agency before being corruptly purged by the Biden Administration. Michael is a smart and highly respected lawyer who graduated from Yale University and Dartmouth College. He is General Counsel of Rumble, a multibillion dollar social media company, which has strongly protected our Right to Free Speech. He will now help our fantastic CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, fix the CIA, and make it, once again, the Greatest Intelligence Agency in the World. Congratulations Michael!, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump has blamed the intelligence agencies of working to undermine his first term by leaking false information to the press and accusing him of improper contacts with Russia. That is why one of the priorities of his second term is apparently to reform the intelligence services, and for this reason he has also named Nunes as head of his intelligence advisory panel.