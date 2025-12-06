Hristijan Mickoski re-elected as VMRO leader

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was re-elected as VMRO-DPMNE party leader, at the congress that the ruling party held in Kavadarci today. Out of the 817 delegates attended the congress, Mickoski received 804 votes. There were no opposing candidates. Days before, the Prime Minister acknowledged that his third four-year term as VMRO leader will also be his last – as is provided in the statute of the party.

In the times of great challenges, we see how strong is the bond that holds an organization. The strong winds put the construction, the ideology and our direction to a true test. We see examples of parties who denied their foundational principles, and now they fight for mere survival, Mickoski said, promising a period of principled policies.