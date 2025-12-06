Viktor Orban congratulates VMRO on the party’s successes

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was one of the conservative leaders who sent a message of congratulations to VMRO-DPMNE, as the party held its 18th congress today.

You have achieved impressive victories in the general, local and presidential elections. You drive your homeland toward stable and predictable development. After years in opposition, now you are one of the most successful political parties in Europe. There is no better recommendation than your own success. Continue on your path. I wish you much success in the ruling tasks. May God bless the Macedonian patriots, said Orban in his video address.