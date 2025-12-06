Mickoski at the VMRO Congress: principled policies, improved lives of the citizens, strong positions in the talks with Bulgaria

The re-elected leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, thanked the delegates of the 18th VMRO congress in Kavadarci who granted him their confidence, and emphasized that in the years that have passed, there has been much talk about what Macedonia should be, and too little about what it can become. According to him, Macedonia has been taught for too long to see itself through the eyes of others. To measure itself against other people’s expectations. To walk at a pace dictated by others.

And I have always been interested in one single question: What will Macedonia look like when it starts to believe in itself? Tonight, when we adopted the doctrine, when we determined the strategy, when we made a vow before the nation, I felt that we are much closer to that version of Macedonia. The version that does not have a small country complex, but the dignity of an old civilization. The version that does not apologize for its existence. The version that knows what it wants and goes after it with patience, discipline and vision – said the party leader to the delegates and guests of the Congress.

Further in his speech, the Prime Minister said: For me VMRO-DPMNE has always been a great idea, but also an emotion that contains all our historical impulses related to our homeland. I say this only to describe to you the obligation that I am aware that you give and the magnitude of my task to lead this organization. A place in which huge names are embedded, which is spread over the struggles and ideals of Ilinden, ASNOM, of the people who were persecuted by the previous regime for the ideas of VMRO, the veterans of the nineties. Thank you for the trust you have placed in me. I bow to your determination, loyalty and immense trust, the VMRO leader said.

Mickoski referred to the Strategy for Macedonia 2026-2030 that was adopted at the congress: Today, with the adoption of the Strategy and the Doctrine, we have created something more than political documents – we have created a national roadmap. That is the framework that should stabilize the state, Europeanize it without diluting it, strengthen it without isolating it, make it competitive without losing its spiritual vertical. We did not write a program – we created a contract with the future. And every contract is worth as much as we are prepared to fulfill it. Tonight, you, the delegates, voted on the Strategy 2025–2030, confirmed the Doctrine that we have been preparing for months, adopted the platform that should define the life of the state and the development of the party in the next decade. It is not an ordinary document. It is a national agreement. It is the framework that places Macedonia in the European future without losing its historical vertical. It is a roadmap that guarantees stable institutions, a modern economy, respected diplomacy and a self-aware state – stated the party leader.

It is necessary for young people to get the right chance that will not depend on political or any other affiliation, except for their own capacities and abilities. We must improve education. Knowledge and education are the most important and surest key to getting out of poverty.

The economy must be stimulated, although it has been stimulated the most so far, and domestic companies must be supported because they are the backbone of the economy. We have a difficult task to fight against our disappearance as a state and people, and that is demography and the reduced birth rate. The latest data on the growth in the number of newborns is encouraging, but we are far from what should be the real engine of society, the human factor. And that is why we need to work on systemic measures and solutions. Fewer people mean a weaker economy. A weaker economy means dissatisfied people. This is how we lose the country. And we are too small to scatter ourselves in every way. And when I talk about this topic of increased birth rate, two key questions must be answered. To have empathy and care for those who have difficulties having children of their own, and the state will do everything to help increase and make medical care more accessible. And the second issue is to help young couples get to their own home, because real estate prices are unrealistic and I am aware that they are becoming a big concern for many people – said Mickoski.

In his speech after the re-election, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, referred to the party’s success and the difficult period it has overcome, as well as to its political opponents – the opposition parties. He announced that after the congress, there will be personnel reorganizing and reforms in the party in the next six months, which will also be reflected in the Government.

VMRO-DPMNE had its best historical result in the last elections. We raised the party from a very difficult situation in which it was when I took it over. Frozen assets, political persecution, people who are arrested because of their political positions and not because they have committed any acts. April 27 and all those who suffered in this case. So that today we can be a winning party, with a historically good result in the last local elections. Without debts to anyone. And a political opponent who is outclassed, said Mickoski.

He added that the DUI party remains in opposition and it is up to them whether and how they will learn the lessons important for their party. He said that he is not happy that SDSM is “sinking in inaction and is below its biological minimum as a party”.

Regarding the dispute with Bulgaria, the newly re-elected VMRO leader said that he is ready to talk, but not to undermine Macedonia’s national interests.

Serious challenges await us. We have an open issue with our eastern neighbor, but it seems that there is no interlocutor on the other side. And I think there is no better place than this 18th congress of VMRO-DPMNE to send a very clear and precise message. While I am the president of VMRO-DPMNE, I will not move even 1 millimeter from this position. We are ready to talk, we are aware of the capitulations and betrayal of the most criminal government in the history of independent Macedonia, led by SDS and DUI. We are aware of the historical damage that they caused to the citizens and the state. We do not ignore all that. We are ready to talk, but first let them decide what kind of talks they want to have – bilateral or talks with Brussels. If the talks are bilateral, then our thesis is confirmed that this is a bilateralization of our European path. If they want to talk in Brussels, in the presence of European diplomats, we are ready to leave tomorrow and present our arguments, he said.

Furthermore, Mickoski emphasized that there are two pillars that he is ready to talk about, but he will not move even a millimeter until the agreements and international law are respected.

There is no movement of even a millimeter, until the moment, until the last letter and the last punctuation mark, of the agreements and of international law, and what belongs to the Macedonians on the other side of the border in Pirin Macedonia, is respected. And that is, no less, no more, consistent application of all previous judgments of the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, in the capacity and in the direction of fulfilling the rights of the Macedonian community in our eastern neighbor, said Mickoski and added: “And secondly, if indeed, no one has a problem with our centuries-old identity constant, and our native Macedonian language, and that there will be no more bilateral vetoes, then the least that the citizens of this country deserve is new conclusions by the European Council. These are the two pillars that we are ready to discuss”.

He emphasized that Macedonia must find a solution that will prevent future betrayals and draw red lines, alluding to former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, and his confidant and current SDSM leader Venko Filipce.

Therefore, I believe that Macedonia must make a solution that will prevent future betrayals and that will draw red lines, but in a way that no new merchant from Gorni Milanovac or a surgeon from Dubai will be able to cross them, holding their hand over their heart, with a gentle smile and vile and treacherous intentions.