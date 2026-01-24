In his meetings in Davos, Mickoski raised major investment opportunities in Macedonia

During his stay in Davos, for the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski raised the potential for investments in Macedonia’s energy sector. This includes the construction of three significant hydro dams – projects worth two billion EUR that would greatly increase energy generation in Macedonia and the hydro potential of the country.

Given the climate changes, the region has a growing need of such reserves of clean potable water. We are also improving its transit electricity lines and its gas connectors. We are building a gas connection with Greece and we are beginning to build one with Serbia. These are strategic projects of importance not just for our country but for the entire region, he Prime Minister said.