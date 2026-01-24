Facing divisions in his own party, Filipce calls out VMRO

SDSM leader Venko Filipce had a turnout of about 70 percent of the party delegates at the congress that took place in Skopje today, but SDSM leadership declared it a success after all of their members of Parliament attended the event (even as some sounded different positions than Filipce did). The purpose of the congress was to discuss the disastrous results of the local elections, after which Filipce refused to resign, but many of the top party officials did – only for most of them to be reappointed to their positions.

In the public portion of the congress, Filipce repeated his positions against the VMRO led Government, accusing it of corruption and of planning to bring in migrants refused asylum in the United Kingdom. Absent from the congress were a number of top party officials from the Skopje branch, who have feuded with the Zaev-Filipce branch in the past and are now in open rebellion.

SDSM is the immunological system of the country. We are the cure, the voice that thunders. When darkness fell on the state, SDSM was the torch that lit the way, Filipce said, insisting that the party is open to all “honest workers, social-democrats and intellectuals”.

VMRO-DPMNE responded by calling on Filipce to answer a number of questions: “Why did SDS service Bulgaria and Greece and signed a harmful treaty with Bulgaria? Why are they attacking the US and are in political warfare with the UK? Isn’t he bothered that SDS became a junior apprentice to DUI?”.