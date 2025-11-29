Jankuloska asks SDSM who really put her on trial

The SDSM party and former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska exchanged accusations after the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg initiated a review of the politically motivated prosecution of Jankuloska, who served three years in prison under the Zaev regime.

Why do SDSM feel called upon to react to my application before the ECHR, where I ask it to determine violations of my rights to fair trial? If that was truly the work of an “independent” judge at the Criminal Court? But, given their reaction, it seems that the case was tried by them, said Jankuloska, calling out SDSM.

The court found that there is sufficient grounds to open a review in the case, where Jankuloska was sentenced for ordering the purchase of an armored Mercedes vehicle – the money were not misappropriated and the vehicle remains in use to transport foreign dignitaries.