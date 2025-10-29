Karpos Mayor Jakimovski’s wife obtained valuable real-estate zoned for development

VMRO-DPMNE spokeswoman Marija Miteva accused Karpos Mayor Stevce Jakimovski of corruption, after it was revealed that his wife Elizabeta owns significant lands in Kozle – a posh part of the city.

How is it possible that, within a year, Mayor Jakimovski’s family obtained two lots zoned for development in the area he also lives in? The public has the right to know how did he get property in one of the most expensive areas of the city?, Miteva asked.

Additionally, the land was previously zoned as green area, and is now slated for development.

Jakimovski lost in the first round against the VMRO candidate Sotir Lukrovski, but hopes that he can reverse the result in the second round with the help of SDSM and Levica.