Football: two Besa players banned for life after they attacked an Aerodrom player

The Football Federation of Macedonia banned two FC Besa players for life because of their assault on a FC Aerodrom player last week.

Aerodrom was playing away, in the village of Slupcane, in the 3rd Football League, and won the game 2:1. After the match was over, Besa players Erdin Arifi and Orhan Demiri assaulted Aerodrom’s goalkeeper and attempted to lynch him – according to the police report. Both attackers were detained and face charges. Besa is banned from hosting teams for 10 games and will also be fined.