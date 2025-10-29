 Skip to main content
30.10.2025
Thursday, 30 October 2025

Football: two Besa players banned for life after they attacked an Aerodrom player

29.10.2025

The Football Federation of Macedonia banned two FC Besa players for life because of their assault on a FC Aerodrom player last week.

Aerodrom was playing away, in the village of Slupcane, in the 3rd Football League, and won the game 2:1. After the match was over, Besa players Erdin Arifi and Orhan Demiri assaulted Aerodrom’s goalkeeper and attempted to lynch him – according to the police report. Both attackers were detained and face charges. Besa is banned from hosting teams for 10 games and will also be fined.

