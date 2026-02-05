Large police raid against a marijuana company in Skopje involved in smuggling in Serbia

A large police raid is on-going in the Alfafarm marijuana company, that is suspected of involvement in a major seizure of 5 tons of marijuana in Serbia.

Dozens of police vehicles are in the grounds of the old OHIS chemical plant, where this marijuana company is located, and access to the grounds is not allowed. It’s reported that one of the co-owners of the company was arrested and one has fled. Police raids were also conducted in Strumica, which was one of the main centers of marijuana growing – an industry that was largely developed by former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

This is a serious case. A project that was initiated by the previous Government led many citizens and investors to believe that they can become millionaires overnight, that this will economically transform the country. That was in short the economic policy of the SDSM – DUI Government. I expect that soon the Interior Ministry will reveal that tens of tons of these materials were warehoused in Macedonia and illegally sold in and outside of our country, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Under Zaev over 60 companies were given licenses to grow marijuana, and 43 are still active.