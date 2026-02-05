 Skip to main content
06.02.2026
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 6 February 2026

VMRO will not have Vice Presidents in the next leadership term

Macedonia

05.02.2026

VMRO-DPMNE will not name Vice Presidents of the party and all the current VPs will be named to the Executive Committee, announced Prime Minister and party leader Hristijan Mickoski in a TV interview.

The party will hold a meeting of its Central Committee tomorrow and will reduce the leadership to President, Secretary General and an Executive Committee. The Executive Committee will by default include the head of the party group in Parliament, the top people of the women, veterans and youth wing of the party, and about 29 officials in total. “I expect that 20 to 25 percent of the Executive Committee will be new candidates”, said Mickoski.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 05.02.2026
Mickoski EU reform agenda with EU ambassadors, reiterated demand for guarantees on the dispute with Bulgaria
Macedonia  | 04.02.2026
Journalist faces death threats after filming illegally parked vehicles of Bulgarian diplomats
Macedonia  | 04.02.2026
Mickoski discussed the integration process with the European Parliament representative for Macedonia Thomas Waitz