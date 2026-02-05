VMRO will not have Vice Presidents in the next leadership term

VMRO-DPMNE will not name Vice Presidents of the party and all the current VPs will be named to the Executive Committee, announced Prime Minister and party leader Hristijan Mickoski in a TV interview.

The party will hold a meeting of its Central Committee tomorrow and will reduce the leadership to President, Secretary General and an Executive Committee. The Executive Committee will by default include the head of the party group in Parliament, the top people of the women, veterans and youth wing of the party, and about 29 officials in total. “I expect that 20 to 25 percent of the Executive Committee will be new candidates”, said Mickoski.