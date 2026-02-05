Minister Janevska believes there were no violations in the brain tissue research that was emailed to Epstein

Education Minister Vesna Janevska joined Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu in assuring the public that there were no violations of the law in the brain tissue research that was conducted with Columbia University. The issue was raised by the Epstein files after it was revealed that Jeffrey Epstein was once emailed a Bloomberg article about research into the causes of suicide. The article cites research being done with brains obtained from Macedonia, with the help of two well known doctors – one of them working at Columbia.

I personally don’t think that there were violations involved. It is not unusual for medical faculties to send tissue for analysis. Often when we have an issue we can’t resolve ourselves, we send samples to our colleagues who have more experience in the matter, said Janevska, who is herself a professor at the Medical Faculty.

State prosecutors announced that they are investigating the email and the project that was being carried out in the 1990ies and the 2000s.