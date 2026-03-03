Macedonia makes great contributions to NATO security, says Secretary General Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Macedonia today, and welcomed the country’s contribution toward joint defense.

Macedonia contributes more than 2 percent of its GDP to defense. That is enormous progress and the country has pledged to reach 5 percent, as was promised. We must increase our contributions towrad defense and fully equip NATO activities. I want to welcome Macedonia’s support for Ukraine, Rutte said in his joint press conference with President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

President Siljanovska said that Macedonia will remain a credible NATO ally and will implement its plan for investments in defense. The President added that the greatest contribution toward peace and security in the Balkans would be its urgent and full integration in the European Union, and asked that the forthcoming NATO summit in Ankara devotes attention to the security situation in the Balkans. President Siljanovska condemned the delays of Macedonia’s EU integration because of bilateral pressures, currently from Bulgaria.

We must put an end to the artificial and national identity based conditions for EU membership and focus on the Copenhagen criteria. the greatest investment and guarantee of our and the European security is our membership and the membership of the Western Balkans in the EU, said President Siljanovska.