Tragedy in Skopje: violent husband arrested after his wife killed herself and their daughter

Tragedy struck on Monday when a distressed woman, who was abused by her husband, killed herself and her daughter. Ivana Jovanovska jumped from a balcony, holding her daughter.

Her husband, Stojance Jovanovski, was arrested today. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that he has faced a dozen criminal charges in the past two years for property crimes, violent crimes and drug trafficking. In one instance, he was arrested with 20 packs of drugs. The police also investigated him for domestic abuse, but Ivana would eventually withdraw her reports, even as she initiated divorce in October last year. He now faces charges of assault and leading a person to commit suicide.

Minister Toskovski insisted that the police is investigating allegations of dometsic violence and has processed 213 such cases in 2024 and 224 cases in 2025, but only a small number led to detention of the abuser.