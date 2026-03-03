Nikoloski announces plans for the Gostivar – Kicevo highway

The highway between Gostivar and Kicevo will be funded by the Government, and without a proposed, massive, 5.3 kilometers long tunnel, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The price difference with and without the tunnel would be about 250 million EUR, possibly 300 million. If we had unlimited funds, of course we would build the tunnel, but since a kilometer would cost 50 million EUR, we opted for this version, said Nikoloski.

In an interview Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, said that the Government is also seriously planning to build an expressway or a highway between Prilep and Faris, completing the modern road that was recently put in service that connects Prilep and Bitola to the main north-south highway. “This road is part of the planned Corridor 10-D, and once completed, it will reduce travel from Skopje to Athens from 8-8 and a half hours to 5-5 and a half. This will mean a completely new relationship between the two countries”, said Nikoloski, adding that Greece is working seriously on construction on its end of the border.