Government plans steps to deal with the expected energy shock

Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski told the MIA news agency that the Government is taking steps to reduce the energy shocks expected with the war in the Middle East. Natural gas prices in Europe spiked today as Iran is targetting oil and gas installations in the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

We are a small country dependent on energy imports. We believe that this will have some effect on us. If the conflict doesn’t end soon, we will need to accept a certain level of adaptation of our economy. At the moment I would like to assure the citizens that there is no need to panic, Risteski said.

The Deputy Minister announced constant inspections by the market inspectors, who will examine allegations of unfair market practices.