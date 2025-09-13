Massive fire in a dangerous waste storage site near Skopje

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse for electronic and plastic waste east of Skopje, covering a large portion of the city in acrid smoke. The site is owned by a dangerous waste disposal company, and they included batteries and other devices that contain dangerous materials.

Citizens of Trubarevo, the village where the facility was set, have been evacuated. Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that a Defense Ministry unit was sent to measure concentrations of dangerous materials, and found that the air in the immediate vicinity of the fire is dangerous.