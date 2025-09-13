 Skip to main content
14.09.2025
Sunday, 14 September 2025

Toxic fire east of Skopje has been contained

Macedonia

13.09.2025

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski gave an update on the major fire at a warehouse for hazardous waste east of Skopje, that alarmed the citizens. The fire is localized, but hasn’t been put out yet, Toskovski aid, as the police moved to evacuate citizens from the area.

According to Toskovski, the concentration of toxic materials drops off after you get to 200 meters from the site of the fire, and they are no longer noticeable at 400 meters – as measured by the dedicated military unit for dangerous substances that was deployed. The Minister said that, in consultation with foreign experts, the site is being covered with sand.

The three owners and managers of the site have been detained for questioning, and the police is coordinating with state prosecutors on how to proceed with them.

Because there were batteries stored in the warehouse, the fire burnt exceptionally hot, making the work of the firefighters more difficult.

