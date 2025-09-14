Mickoski: four detained after the latest fire, we expect such planted incidents to continue

Four persons have been detained over the massive fire in an electronic waste warehouse east of Skopje, that alarmed the citizens as a black cloud of smoke spread over the city.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who visited the Drisla site today, where fires were also breaking out over the past days, said that the investigation is on-going. The Prime Minister urged citizens to follow instructions from the health authorities, and added that measurements by specialized teams show that there is no elevated air pollution today. The Prime Minister also sounded a warning note.

I want to say that these things that are happening will continue, will not stop. Such arsons and diversions will continue. There are centers of power who want this Government to fail. They will continue to plant incidents, to act as vultures, and we will continue to fight and in the end we will prevail. What was happening over the summer, and is happening now will continue, because it is in the interest of some persons, but they will be defeated, Mickoski said.

The police is already investigating the fires in Drisla and the Vardariste dump site, that also caused serious air pollution before the massive warehouse fire on Saturday.