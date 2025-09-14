Angelov: we are under a hybrid attack

We are under a hybrid attack, said Stojance Angelov, head of the DZS search and rescue bureau, after the fire in a warehouse for dangerous electronic waste east of Skopje.

We are attacked by numerous fires at the same time. There was a plastic fire, a fire in a seed nursery. Tell me, what are the odds to have such serious fires at the same time, even as we are dealing with the fires in Drisla and Vardariste?, Angelov said during a press conference.

Regarding the series of fires in Vardariste, Angelov said that there are unofficial reports that the persons who were melting copper cables at the site were paid money to do so, day after day.