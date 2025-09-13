Workers are covering parts of the Drisla dump site

Workers were out at the Drisla dump site east of Skopje to cover smoldering sections that have been catching fire for days.

At the moment we are operating with an optimal number of machines, using the access roads that were made through the wastewater flooded area with depths of up to 1.5 meters, said Stojance Angelov, head of the DZS rescue service.

Drisla is the largest dump site in Skopje and fires have been breaking out there for days, causing significant air pollution in the capital. Due to the pockets of methane under the site, fires were very difficult to put out and that is why the authorities are covering the terrain with ground.