Mickoski calls on Filipce to disclose what SDSM knew about the wiretapping scandal

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski confronted SDSM leader Venko Filipce in the Parliament today, on the major wiretapping scandal that was going on while SDSM managed the secret services.

Both the Intelligence Agency and the ANB agency submitted to the state prosecutors all that they had to submit. Let’s wait for the prosecutors to make a statement, and let’s see what happens next. I am not the one who allows classification or non-classification of documents, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today, answering a parliamentary question from the leader of the opposition SDSM Venko Filipche. Mickoski added that he assumes that the Public Prosecutor will act in the interest of justice and truth.

SDSM is defending itself from the allegations by asking that the relevant dossiers are made public – which could make them useless as evidence, and could be used for political purposes, considering that agents loyal to SDSM had free rein to manipulate he content.

According to the Prime Minister, what has been happening is not from now, but in continuity for years, in both services there were people who dealt with the police.

Some agents created fake notes for people to end up in detention. You sent those people around the world to be security attaches in embassies. I will not go into the details. I assume that the chief prosecutor, who you did not allow to be replaced here, because he was elected by the majority of DUI and SDSM, I assume he will behave like a public prosecutor in the interest of justice, in the interest of the truth and will allow declassification or I do not know what else is in order there according to the legal rules to do that and come out, said Mickoski.

In his response to Filipce, Mickoski says that the least problem is that he was under surveillance, but that members of the SDSM government “were also followed, as were journalists, businessmen”. Mickoski asked Filipce to answer whether the two SDSM party appointed Prime Ministers, Zaev and Kovacevski, were aware what was going on in the ANB agency.