Police investigating the fires in Skopje’s main garbage dump

Criminal police entered into the Drisla garbage site, to investigate whether the persistent fires that caused significant air pollution in Skopje in the past days are cases of arson. Stojance Angelov, head of the DZS rescue service, said that there were three new attempts to set fires at Drisla, but that they were quickly put out.

The investigation will focus on the employees, to see if some of them may have helped start these fires, or if there were outside persons who brought gasoline. Police will reinforce patrols around Drisla and we will also use other methods of surveillance, Angelov said.

The 85 hectares site is only partially secured and the lower areas, where most of the fires were happening, and where methane is also most present, are not fenced out at all.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a dump site, this time north of Skopje, in Shuto Orizari. The air pollution, that is also coming from the Vardariste site, caused significant concern to the citizens of the eastern parts of the capital.