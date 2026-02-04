 Skip to main content
05.02.2026
Thursday, 5 February 2026

Mickoski discussed the integration process with the European Parliament representative for Macedonia Thomas Waitz

Macedonia

04.02.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with Austrian member of the European Parliament Thomas Waitz, who is the EP rapporteur for Macedonia.

We exchanged our views on the current political and reform processes, on the European agenda of our country and the challenges and opportunities in the process of our Euro-integration, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Waitz made an attempt to include strong references to the Macedonian language and national identity in his latest report, but the push was blocked by Bulgarian members of the European Parliament, that greatly contributed to the souring of relations between the two countries.

