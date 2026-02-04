Nikoloski meets Austrian Ambassador Pammer to discuss the Corridor 10 project

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met wtoday with the Austrian Ambassador to Macedonia Martin Pammer to discuss the strategic infrastructure projects that are being implemented in Macedonia.

The Transportation Ministry, which Nikoloski leads, informed that the meeting covered the Corridor 10 fast railroad line project that is expected to strongly influence the regional economy, better connecting central Europe to the ports in Greece.

The cooperation between our two countries is at an excellent level and we agreed with the Ambassador to keep working on areas of mutual interest. We have a significant number of investors from Austria, we have a stable business climate and we expect that our trade cooperation only grows in the future, Nikoloski said.