Raids against marijuana companies in Strumica and Skopje

The police conducted a large raid in the area of Strumica and Skopje today, Republika has learnt, in connection with the allegations of criminal activities in the large marijuana growing sector that was developed under the Zaev regime. The reports come after several tons of marijuana apparently produced in Macedonia were seized in Serbia.

The raids were carried out in Strumica and around the city and in the grounds of the old OHIS chemical plant in Skopje, where the action was apparently going on for days already. The raids include police, customs, health inspectors and state prosecutors. The focus of the raids is to look into the marijuana producers operating under the liberal laws adopted under the Zaev regime, and suspicions that they were abusing their work for illegal activities.

State institutions are not commenting on the raids, and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today also avoided the question.