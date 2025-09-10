Mickoski on the wiretapping scandal: they were caught in the act

Citizens’ faith in the latter is not great, considering the outcome of previous such cases. Do you believe in a resolution of this latest case, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski was asked in an interview with Deutsche Welle, where he discussed the major ANB wiretapping scandal.

I agree that the percentage of trust in a legal outcome, especially when the case is brought before the prosecutor’s office, is very low. But, at the same time, this is a case that we will follow closely. The security institutions operated in the past period and those clues and evidence have been handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office. The surveillance was organized not only by the ANB, but also by the Intelligence Agency. Both were used for personal and political purposes. What was the state’s interest in monitoring journalists, media or my children? This shows that the system was in the hands of those people. That is why I insist even more that this case be resolved, because there has been a trend, an infamous tradition of abuse of the security and intelligence services for these past three decades. It is indicative that these are more or less the same people who are carrying out such massive abuses, thereby destroying the system and causing harm not only to individuals and their families, but also to the entire state, destroying the democratic foundations on which the system should rest. It is time to put an end to this and send a message that they are not stronger than the state, the Prime Minister said.

DW asked Mickoski if the indications of abuses in the ANB, but also in the IA, about which he has previously raised the alarm, legitimize the position of reforming and reorganizing and merging these two institutions into one body.

The responsibility that needs to be located is only one segment. The second segment is equally important – prevention and the effort to prevent this from happening again. Experience teaches us that the need for reforms is obvious and it is necessary to rationalize this part of the security system. Everything that would be done will be in coordination with our partners and allies. The best experiences and their recommendations will be taken into account. But when that will happen, it cannot be said at the moment – it still takes time to make a plan for a comprehensive and deep reorganization of the services. The latest events only prove that something must be done, that the services should have systems of civilian control, be managed responsibly and professionally and their abuse should be prevented. Given what the opposition, and even their former director – who persistently tries to duck blame – explains, they can invent a reason for everyone in the country to be monitored and support it with a fabricated statement by two of their associates. Then they can start monitoring someone, and the real goals and intentions behind that can be political, business or racketeering. Instead of dealing with the gangs from Grcec, Aracinovo and the crime of DUI and their officials, or with the crime of all politicians from the 90s to the present day, or with migrants from Syria, the service monitored me and my children. Only a sick mind could do that. And that sick mind can find mediocrity who will then justify it in every possible way in the media, claiming that the service was doing its job by following criminals, and “accidentally” Mickoski got caught on the hook. And? Does that seem logical to you? Or is it just a false justification for them to follow me? If that was the case, why haven’t I been arrested? If I did something compromising or illegal, why haven’t I been charged?

Regarding the statements from SDSM, that Mickoski was followed because of his alleged contact with persons of interest to ANB, the Prime Minister said that these are excuses to abuse the intelligence services.

How is it that they are now inventing different excuses, after being caught in the act, SDS says one thing, Dimovski another, and then get entangled and drowning in their own theses, so that it is clear as day that they are scared. I want to tell them once again, everyone who participated in this will be held accountable. If there was something against me, would they forgive me, when half of VMRO, both guilty and innocent, were prosecuted? But now they are scared, and I am pleased to see how they are writhing in fear, panic and full of uncertainty. They do not know if someone has turned on them, whether everything is known or only a part, whether there will be a final resolution. In this state, they are not even fully aware that this will not end well for them. That is why they are wasting time writing anonymous letters, and precisely the inspirers of this – how they will play the victims, how they will counter-attack by spreading fog and disinformation. It is fun to watch how those same inspirers mobilize and mobilize all their collaborators, who “sprout” from various sides. Everything is turning out exactly as we expected. And I am satisfied with what is happening so far. And the thesis that I was “accidentally” caught while others were being followed is a ridiculous one and at the same time tragic thesis that is untrue and naive.