Mickoski says he’s prepared to talk to Bulgaria, but within our red lines

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the Government is open to talks with Bulgaria, but will maintain its red lines on the historic dispute.

Our position is very clear. You know our red lines, we have described them many times. We are prepared to sit down and talk, but it would not be proper to expect that the Government that I lead suddenly decides that all we’ve said is no longer valid and that we will now make the changes to the Constitution. This goes for as long as I am President of the Government. When someone else comes, he may pursue a different policy. While I am Prime Minister, treasons and capitulations will not happen, said Mickoski when asked by the press about the latest on the dispute that is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession.