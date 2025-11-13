Filipce announces failed mayoral candidate as new Vice President of SDSM, denies reports of divisions in the party

SDSM leader Venko Filipce today announced that he is promoting fellow doctor Aleksandar Trajanovski as Vice President of the party. SDSM has several such positions and the current Vice Presidents are in a flux after the massive defeat in the local elections.

Trajanovski unsuccessfully ran for Mayor of Aerodrom, and although he lost by a double margin, SDSM believe that he had a good showing. He has accompanied Filipce to Zoran Zaev’s yacht in the Aegean Sea, showing him to be an insider of the Zaev led wing of the party.

During his press conference today, Filipce also tried to play down the divisions in SDSM, where regional factions are showing, including among some top Skopje based officials led by former President Stevo Pendarovski, who was confronted by Zaev loyalist Ljubomir Frckoski.

There is no division. We have unity with all these people you ask me about, all are helping as they have before. The allegations come from VMRO-DPMNE, which deals with coffee shop talk, Filipce said.

Pendarovski and Frckoski exchanged an open round of accusations, in interviews and on the social media, with Frckoski accusing Pendarovski and former party leader Branko Crvenkovski of sabotaging the party at the local elections in order to speed up the ouster of Filipce as leader.