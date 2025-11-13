Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reacted to the growing corruption scandal in Ukraine by demanding that the money of EU taxpayers are no longer sent to fund “the military mafia and its corruption network”.

For years now, the functioning of the Ukrainian state has been financed with the money of European citizens. Meanwhile, corruption is out of control in Ukraine, so it’s no surprise that no one has ever seen a clear accounting of how the EU funds were actually spent. And what does Brussels want to do now? Send even more money to Ukraine, to Zelensky,, whose closest circle has just been exposed as running a major corruption network. It’s time to put an end to this madness. We must stop sending the money of European citizens to Ukraine!!!, Szijjarto said in a social media message.

The latest allegations focus on top ministers of Zelensky’s Government took 100 million EUR from public energy companies syphoned out through bogus security contracts. The reports come as Ukraine is facing significant setbacks on the frontline and Russia began targetting its energy sector.