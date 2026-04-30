Mickoski says that he is concerned for SDSM leaders, based on their recent behavior

Speaking in the Parliament today, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expressed dismay at the actions of the opposition SDSM party, which has launched a very aggressive propaganda campaign and has recently twisted comments from European Parliament rapporteur Thomas Waitz to accuse Macedonia of failing to implement reforms. Waitz later denied the comments that SDSM jumped on, saying that they were part of an old interview he did with a Bulgarian journalist, and that since Macedonia has made progress.

The SDSM leadership does not offer constructive debate, but is preparing for internal mobilization in order to remain active after the next general elections, that they will lose with a greater margine even compared to 2024. They do this by lying, and hoping that at least someone believes them, said the Prime Minister, who listed numerous recent false declarations by SDSM. These included the allegations that the state budget is empty, that Macedonia will not be able to pay public sector salaries and pensions and that the Government will open migrant camps for asylum seekers refused from the United Kingdom.

This speaks about the deep psychological state they are in. Seeing their messaging, I’m beginning to get concerned about the health state of individuals in the SDSM leadership. The public is witness of campaigns and vocabulary that is not fitting for the political scene in Macedonia, said Mickoski, who warned that there is possibility that SDSM boycotts the next general elections.