Mickoski tells Bulgaria that the Macedonian minority needs to have basic rights if Macedonia is to amend its Constitution

If we are supposed to amend our Constitution in favor of a certain group in our society, to make it a constituent part of our state, then at the very least, the Macedonian community in their state should have basic human rights, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski regarding the dispute with Bulgaria.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening its EU accession talks, demanding that Macedonia first includes the Bulgarian minority in its Constitution. Meanwhile Bulgaria, which has far lower minority rights standards in general than Macedonia has, does not allow the Macedonian minority in its territory to even set up cultural organizations, for which Bulgaria has been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights numerous times. Prime Minister Mickoski has called on Bulgaria to begin adhering to the sentences of the ECHR, in a joint push that would allow both countries to resolve their minority issues.