Mickoski thanks the Council of Europe for its decision to end its post-monitoring of Macedonia

The decision of the Council of Europe to end its post-monitoring program in Macedonia stands next to our Independence Day, as it confirms that this is a country with mature democracy, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

This confirms that we respect human rights and that we have a functional Government that cares about the future of this country. With this, we are practically the only country in the Western Balkans that doesn’t have monitoring or post-monitoring. All other countries, including the so-called front-runners for EU integration, are either in monitoring or post-monitoring, said the Prime Minister, expressing his gratitude to the Council of Europe for its decision.