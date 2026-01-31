 Skip to main content
03.02.2026
Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Mickoski condemns judge’s decision to fine a journalist

Macedonia

31.01.2026

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski strongly condemned the sentence in Gostivar, where a judge fined journalist Lliridona Vejseli with 700 EUR because she mentioned another judge in an article.

This is a shameful precedent. I was fined only because, in professional and public reporting, I mentioned the name of judge Nazif Iljazi who decided to release a person from detention. This is a direct attack against freedom of press and intimidation of journalists, said Vejseli, referring to the fine issued by judge Magdalena Misoska. In her reporting, she called out judge Iljazi for releasing out of detention a suspect who was charged with blackmailing a minor with personal materials. The suspect was later sentenced to only three months in prison.

Prime Minister Mickoski agreed with the journalist. “I can’t call the judge to be held responsible – I’m not the one who appoints judges. But I strongly condemn any attack on journalists, including this one”, said the Prime Minister.

