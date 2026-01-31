Safe City goes into effect in Skopje, Tetovo and Kumanovo

The automatic system of traffic cameras Safe City will begin issuing mandatory fines starting on Sunday – February 1st. For the past two months, motorists were receiving warnings through email and text messages, but starting tomorrow, the fines will be in force.

The system captures speeding, improper parking, crossing through a red light and using a vehicle past its annual technical examination. The cameras capture the license plates and issue automatic fines.

The Interior Ministry considers even the trial period to be a success, since the number of violations that were captured fell drastically from the over 100,000 cases captured in its first day.