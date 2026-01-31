Mickoski welcomes the end of the CoE post-monitoring, says it’s additional proof that Macedonia doesn’t need a technical government

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the decision of the Council of Europe to end the post-monitoring dialogue with Macedonia. According to Mickoski, this shows that Macedonia is a mature democracy, and is an additional confirmation that the technical government model can be abolished – SDSM objects to this even after Mickoski offered to keep it in place for the next general elections and abolish it only for the elections after that.

I have no need to convince SDSM about this. They see the position of Strasbourg, which ended the post-monitoring. If they don’t trust me, they can read the report. Besides, if we have general elections in the regular term in 2028, I will resign in January 2028. That is not a problem. We will meet their demands and we will have a technical government for the next elections. They can get themselves organized and win these elections, and then there will be no technical government in the elections after that. What more can I do for them?, Mickoski said.