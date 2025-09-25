Mickoski tells SDSM that VMRO will prepare a proper resolution on the dispute with Bulgaria

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski responded today to the SDSM proposal that Macedonia makes major concessions to Bulgaria by early next year. The Prime Minister said that, after the local elections, his VMRO-DPMNE party will prepare a “proper resolution”.

Their proposal contains untruths and lies and does not protect the Macedonian national interests. We in VMRO-DPMNE, as a state-committed party, will prepare a real resolution. We will use this resolution as basis and through the committees of the Parliament we will prepare a so-called Macedonian resolution that will protect the Macedonian national interests – which is something that SDSM, sadly, has not done in the past. I regret to see that the current SDSM leader goes along the same path of his two predecessors, Mickoski said.

While saying that he still hasn’t seen the SDSM proposal in full detail, Prime Minister Mickoski noted that it contains untruths, such as saying that the Macedonian language was made an official language of the UN in 2019.