VMRO leads SDSM 7:1 in latest pre-election poll

A new poll, conducted by the IPIS institute for the Macedonian Television, shows that VMRO-DPMNE leads SDSM by enormous 7:1 when citizens were asked who they expect will win the coming local elections.

A total of 1,000 citizens were polled and the results were resounding, with VMRO winning 28.1 percent, against just 4 percent for SDSM. Albanian parties DUI and VLEN fared much better than SDSM, with 8.8 and 8.1 percent of those polled choosing them, while Levica and ZNAM are also tied with 2.4 and 2.3 percent.

VMRO also dominates the question “which political option would best deal with the problems in your municipality”, with SDSM chosen by 23.6 percent, DUI and their National Alliance for Integration by 9.1 percent, VLEN got 9, SDSM 4.8, Levica 3.1 and ZNAM 2.4 percent.