No progress in latest historic commission talks with Bulgaria, Macedonia proposed joint honoring of the end of WW2

The Macedonain – Bulgarian historic commission met in Sofia for the 37th time since its founding, but made little progress.

On the Macedonian side, a proposal was made that the two countries jointly celebrate the end of World War Two, “as symbol of victory of good over evil”. Bulgarian historians called for joint honoring of historic figures who they consider part of our joint history. “Again, during the discussion, differences in understanding and opinions from both sides were present”, the Macedonian side in the commission said in a statement.

Bulgarian historians raised a number of issues with Macedonian historic texbooks, and the Macedonian side presented the latest 7th grade elementary school textbook, adding that further discussion on this issue is not necessary.

Next meeting will likely take place in the first half of November in Skopje.