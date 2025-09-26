Nikoloski: SDSM is trying to wash their hands from the sins it made over Bulgaria

In a TV interview, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the latest SDSM proposal on the dispute with Bulgaria is “their attempt to wash their hands from the sins of their past”. VMRO-DPMNE blames SDSM for making numerous concessions to Bulgaria, that only increased Bulgarian demands and led to their veto of Macedonia’s EU accession.

SDSM want to wash their hands from the sins they made by signing and accepting the Bulgarian diktat. This only pushed us deeper into problems that can further harm Macedonia, Nikoloski said.



SDSM proposed that Macedonia makes another round of concessions, primarily with amending its Constitution, hoping that afterwards Bulgaria will make no additional demands.