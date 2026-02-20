The investigation into the abuses in the marijuana plants leads towards individuals in the opposition bloc and toward former politicians, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after the series of raids in marijuana growing companies in Skopje and Strumica. Issuing licenses for “medicinal cannabis oil production” proliferated under the Zaev regime, and was followed by reports that the industry is a thin disguise for the sale of marijuana on the European black market, and now tens of tons of drugs have been seized.

Ten persons are facing criminal charges, two are detained, and this is only the beginning, said the Prime Minister in a TV interview. “I will not speak in more detail, but I think that we will get to some very important names who are part or are linked to the opposition SDSM party, to the so-called European Front (DUI) and to former poltiicians. I don’t want this to be seen as a witch-hunt, and it will be followed up with evidence, said Mickoski, noting that this “business” flourished under the SDMS – DUI Government.

They allowed import of cannabis flowers. They held sessions of Parliament to approve it on the highest holidays. You can’t base your economic program as a party on cannabis production, that is dismal in and of itself, said Mickoski.