Mickoski: there is a possibility that we join the EU without the right to vote

There is a possibility that Macedonia becomes a member of the European Union, but without the right to vote, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as this proposal is being endorsed by more and more candidate countries. After Albania, Serbia also said that it would accept EU membership without holding veto power.

There is an idea that is heard louder and louder in Brussels and it includes the Ukraine peace plan and its future reconstruction through its fast-track EU membership. It would not be principled toward the Western Balkans, so there are two scenarios, and it is good that we are part of both of them. The frst scenario is that Ukraine, along with Montenegro, Albania and Macedonia, becomes an EU member state without the right to vote at the beginning of 2027. We would sit at the table, the Macedonian flag would fly in Brussels, but we would not have the right to vote. We would participate in the work of the European Council, the Commission, the working bodies, with many internal control mechanisms, said Mickoski.

This would be conditioned with aligning the foreign policy of the new member states with that of the EU – something that Macedonia has already done.

The other option, Prime Minister Mickoski said, would be to add Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Moldova to the list. Regarding the push from Bulgaria that Macedonia must amend its Constitution and include the Bulgarian minority in its preamble, the Prime Minister said that Macedonia must be patient and reminded the public that former governments have accepted compromises that harmed the Macedonian national identity and the future of the country, without achieving the goal.

I will not lead such a policy. I will come out and say what I am prepared to lead on. It is our consistent position, a clear position, that we have had for months and years and we will continue to present it, added Mickoski.