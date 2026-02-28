Mucunski issues statement of support for US and Israel

Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski issued today a statement in support of the US/Israeli attack on Iran.

We stand with our American allies in confronting destabilizing threats in the Middle East. The United States has made clear that diplomacy is always the first option – but deterrence remains essential when credible risks persist. Security, stability, and accountability go hand in hand, Mucunski said in a social media message.

The Foreign Minister also spoke with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. “I reaffirmed our support for the coordinated US-Israel efforts regarding Iran and underscored the necessity of upholding regional stability and security. Continued close cooperation is essential to peace and deterrence. The Iranian people, like all people in the region, deserve peace, stability, and the opportunity for prosperity”, said Mucunski.