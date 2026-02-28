Ministry urges Macedonian citizens not to travel to the Middle East, reach out if they need assistance

The Foreign Ministry is urging Macedonian citizens who are in the Middle East to contact the local embassies and the crisis center in Skopje, if they require assistance.

Due to the worsening security sitaution, we appeal to all our citizens to refrain from traveling in the countries in this region, the Ministry said.

Citizen already there can reach out to the Ministry –

+389 75 273 732 / +389 75 268 736

[email protected]

To the Embassy in Israel –

+972 54 500 8566

+972 54 967 0546

[email protected]

The Embassy in Doha –

+974 50 173 111

[email protected]

The Embassy in Abu Dhabi –

+971 56 441 7532

[email protected]