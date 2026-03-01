Our country is stable, President Siljanovska says after a meeting of the national security council

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova convened a meeting of the national security council, after which she informed that Macedonia is not exposed to instability and threats from the inside and from the region.

There is a warning system in place, the institutions are following the situation and are coordinating, and this is what we base our estimate of stability and security on, said President Siljanovska.

The meeting included Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, top Government officials from the security departmnts, heads of the security services and the army, as well as several experts.