02.03.2026
Mickoski: infrastructure projects will help bring our young people back home

Macedonia

01.03.2026

Infrastructure projects help bring our young people back home, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his visit to Kriva Palanka, where a reconstruction of the round-about was completed. The city is becoming an ever more important node on the Corridor 8 to Bulgaria, with a new expressway completed recently and a railroad line being built.

The Prime Minister announced that hundreds of millions of euros will be invested in the north-eastern region of the country, with Kriva Palanka at the center of it.

We continue to focus on capital investments. I expect that the projects we are talking about today will be completed quickly, in the next two years, added Mickoski.

